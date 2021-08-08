Manchester United transfer news: Lionel Messi to PSG hands Red Devils double boost

Lionel Messi's impending move to PSG could hand a double boost to Manchester United.

The Barcelona legend is expected to sign a two-year deal with the French giants in the coming days.

He had initially been expected to put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona admitted on Thursday that such terms were not financially viable.

La Liga rules mean the club cannot register any new players - including Messi, as he is now a free agent - until they significantly reduce their wage bill.

Chelsea and Manchester City were both linked with the Argentina international, but PSG are now in pole position to sign him.

Manchester United are not thought to have made an approach for the 34-year-old, but Messi's move to PSG could help them.

It will be difficult for the Parisian side to afford any further additions to their squad after Messi signs on the dotted line.

According to the Daily Star, this means PSG are poised to pull out of the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga.

United are also tracking the Rennes midfielder, who was said to favour a switch to PSG.

But the path to Camavinga could now open up for United, who are admirers of the 18-year-old.

Messi's move to the Parc des Princes is also likely to end PSG's interest in Paul Pogba for now, writes The Athletic.

The France international has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, and it had been suggested that PSG could try and sign him for a knockdown fee.

But the club now wants to see Pogba run down his contract before a potential free transfer next summer.

In the meantime United will hope to persuade the Frenchman to sign a new deal in Manchester.

Pogba may well prefer to sign a long-term deal at Old Trafford to the uncertainty of letting his contract run down.

Perhaps, then, Messi's move to PSG will be cheered at Old Trafford as well as the Parc des Princes.

