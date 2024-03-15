Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford exit

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has discussed Marcus Rashford's future, with the England international reportedly poised for an exit.

The Three Lions international has suffered a dry campaign in front of goal for United so far this season, finding the net just seven times in all competitions.

Ten Hag's side are shaping up for a huge FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool this weekend and questions have again hit the headlines regarding the amount of trust placed on Rashford's shoulders.

"We did not re-sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell him now. He should be part of this project. It is not a subject we don't talk about," Ten Hag told reporters at Carrington this afternoon.

Speculation has once again begun to resurface in recent weeks regarding Rashford's future at the club, with links to PSG continuing to be discussed.

Reports from Spain back in 2018 indicated how the England winger was close to departing for La Liga side Barcelona, but instead, he opened to stick with his boyhood club.

Rashford scored a whopping 30 goals in all competitions during Ten Hag's debut season at the club in 2022/23 and whilst pressure has mounted, the United number ten has continued to indicate how his footballing future will always lay at Old Trafford.

“We all know that this has been a club in transition the last few seasons," the 26-year-old recently told The Players Tribune. "When we are winning, you are the greatest fans in the world, and that’s a fact. We need more of that old-school positive energy around the club.

"I know what that kind of atmosphere can do, because it kept me going through my worst moments. Every time I walk out onto the pitch and I hear the fans singing my name, or I look around Old Trafford before kick-off, I feel that same positive energy.



“Deep down, when I look around before every kick-off, I’m still a fan. I can’t get that out of my blood. I’ll never forget the first time I ever played at Anfield, and I felt that atmosphere of United vs. Liverpool from the pitch, and I heard the whistle go and the roar of the crowd, I had so much adrenaline that I almost got sent off early in the match."

