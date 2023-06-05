Manchester United report: First signing of the season 'fully agreed'

Manchester United have already completed their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to one report.

The Red Devils' season only just ended, with the FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men are just one win away from equalling Manchester United's famous 1999 Treble, with Wembley's Cup final showing just how far United have to go to match their neighbours' strength in depth.

Lisandro Martinez has been missing for the run-in under Erik Ten Hag – and now, it seems the Dutchman has made the centre of defence his priority once more with an imminent signing.

Lisandro Martinez's absence in Manchester United's run-in has made the need for defensive cover more obvious (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Corriere dello Sport in Italy claims that United's first signing of the window, Kim Min-jae from Napoli, has already been agreed. The report states that the club will speak to Kim and his agents again this week ahead of a medical and documentation to be signed.

The deal won't be made official just yet, however, due to a clause in the South Korean's current contract.

From July 1, Kim has a €60 million (£51.6m) release clause, according to the source. This is what Manchester United have agreed to trigger, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming that the 20-time English champions have also agreed a €3m settlement to sort this deal quickly.

Kim only moved to Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce in a deal believed to be worth around €18m.

Napoli's Kim Min-jae looks set for the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move for Kim will likely relegate Raphael Varane to being cover, with the Frenchman having suffered with injury issues during his time at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire is expected to leave the club.

Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

