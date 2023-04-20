Manchester United report: Victor Osimhen to leave for eyewatering £132m

Manchester United will have to pay a British record £132 million to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.

The Napoli striker has been on fire this season as the southern Italian outfit close in on a Scudetto – and with Erik ten Hag said to be "obsessed" with Osimhen, interest has ramped up ahead of a major rebuild in which a new hitman will likely join this summer to strengthen the side.

“Manchester United are still obsessed with Victor Osimhen, who almost joined them before moving to Napoli, but decided against it due to a lack of game time,” CBS Sports' (opens in new tab) Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) has now told Caught Offside (opens in new tab). “Neither Kane nor Osimhen will be easy to get.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is "obsessed" with Osimhen, according to reports (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Now, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) has made the claim that United are "more determined" than others to bring the Nigerian to the Premier League for a fee that could be as much as £132m.

Such a transfer would smash the record for a British deal, following Chelsea bringing in Enzo Fernandez in January for nine figures.

What's more, Osimhen himself has hinted that he would like to move, telling Corriere Della Sera (opens in new tab) that playing in the Premier League, “is an ambition of all players”.

Napoli have a history of driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling stars, having held onto the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Gonzalo Higuain and Marek Hamsik during their respective peaks despite interest from England.

Napoli held onto Kalidou Koulibaly throughout heavy interest from Premier League sides (Image credit: PA)

This summer, they are expected to fend off bids for Kim Min-jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from big European sides.

Osimhen is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

