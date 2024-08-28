Manchester United star in u-turn to join Juventus: report

Juventus have been touted with a move for one of Manchester United's wantaway stars

Manchester United were set to sell to a Premier League rival. But it's Juventus who are bidding to scupper Chelsea's late transfer plans.

Thiago Motta took over from long-term boss Massimiliano Allegri earlier this year and has been tasked with rebuilding a side that hasn't won the Serie A title in four seasons. Federico Chiesa looks to be on his way out of the club, with a move to Liverpool touted as a potential option.

Elsewhere Motta is looking to bring recruitments to the Italian giants, with talks said to be ongoing for a player recently linked with an exit at Manchester United. Fellow Premier League side Chelsea are also interested, with a two-way battle now said to have commenced.

Chelsea were in talks with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty)

According to Calciomercato, Jadon Sancho's move to Chelsea could now be off the cards after Juventus made initial contact with the player's representatives. Sancho has been unable to forge a way into Ten Hag's plans after their high-profile fallout last season.

The former Borussia Dortmund man returned to the Bundesliga on loan in January and helped the German giants reach the Champions League final before they were eventually beaten by Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium. Sancho returned to Manchester United this summer but it appears as if his future lies elsewhere.

WATCH | Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

It’s claimed that Juventus will make their first official offer to the Red Devils in the next few hours. Their aim is to sign him on loan, with Ten Hag’s side covering part of his salary. Chelsea, however, are also preparing a swap deal including Raheem Sterling to head to Old Trafford.

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €30m (£25.2m) and it is thought both clubs have first proposed a loan deal, with sources close to FourFourTwo indicating that Manchester United wish to push ahead with a full sale to better help their position when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings.

Jadon Sancho looks to be Italy-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo thinks it would be best for all parties if Sancho was to seek pastures new this summer, given his troubled past at the Theatre of Dreams ever since his high-profile falling out with Ten Hag last season.

A move to Chelsea would make some sense, but Italy would also be considered an interesting destination. Juventus selling Federico Chiesa opens up the possibility of Sancho joining.

