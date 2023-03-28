Manchester United report: Arsenal could solve Harry Maguire problem at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to leave this summer – and Arsenal could be the ones that the Red Devils thank for facilitating the move.

Maguire has failed to establish himself in Erik ten Hag's set-up since the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford in the summer. The centre-back was given the captaincy early in his Red Devils career but it's now clear that he has no future at Manchester United, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez establishing themselves as the first-choice central defensive partnership.

There is a worry, however, that United may not be able to shift their captain (opens in new tab), due to the contract he's on, which has been described as "insane". Yet Arsenal might provide an unlikely escape route.

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Manchester United soon (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

West Ham United are believed to be interested in three Manchester United stars (opens in new tab), Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial. With the Hammers languishing towards the bottom of the table, there is an obvious need to strengthen this summer.

And with Arsenal said to be in "pole position" for £80 million-rated Declan Rice (opens in new tab), it could well be the Gunners who finance a move for Maguire. United are expected to accept a huge loss on the England international – they bought him for around £80m – but an influx of cash at West Ham could give them more to spend on wages.

Maguire would almost certainly take a pay cut to leave for the London Stadium but would still be a high earner, should he make the move. Rather like when Manchester City bought Jack Grealish for £100m, West Ham may receive a windfall to rebuild, starting with Maguire, who is looking to rebuild his reputation.

David Moyes is rumoured to want to raid his former club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire has consistently been picked for England during his time at Manchester United (opens in new tab), despite inconsistent form at club level. Under Gareth Southgate, however, he has been one of the Three Lions' more reliable performers, giving hope to any club that buys him that he can iron out his issues and thrive once more.

The 30-year-old is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.