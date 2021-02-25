Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits contact with Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is in contact with Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford.

The Norway international is enjoying another fantastic season for BVB and has scored 27 goals in 25 games in all competitions.

Haaland has a £66m buyout clause in his contract which will become active in 2022.

However, amid Dortmund’s financial difficulties, the former Red Bull Salzburg forward has been linked with a transfer at the end of the season.

United tried to sign Haaland from Salzburg in January 2020, but Dortmund won the race for his signature.

And Solskjaer, who coached Haaland at Molde, refused to deny that he has a good relationship with the 20-year-old.

"When you have had kids and players through as a coach you follow them, of course,” the United boss said.

"I keep in touch with Erling. It's great to see him become the player he has become and I know he'll work to improve all the time. He's a Dortmund player, we just wish him well there and let's see what life will bring later on.

"You know I can't speak about Erling because he's with Borussia Dortmund.

"I think it's disrespectful to talk too much about it, apart from that I know him and I speak to him.

"Who wasn't interested in him a year ago? Everyone would say they'd take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player.

"I think we've done well with recruitment. There's a boy sat next to me here (Dan James) who proves that, Bruno [Fernandes] as well.

"I think the signings we've made since I've come to the club have all contributed and added to the squad, and that's part of what we have to do.

"We have to complement what we have in our group with other different types of players and also young players, so I'm happy with our recruitment model and the processes we go through."

