Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba tipped to stay if Red Devils win title

Rio Ferdinand believes Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United if they win the Premier League title this season.

Pogba is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and has been linked with a move away for much of his time at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been mentioned as potential destinations for the France international.

United may look to cash in on Pogba this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

But with United set to climb back to the summit of the standings if they win their next game, Ferdinand thinks Pogba might ultimately opt to stay where he is.

"I don’t know but whenever I’ve spoken to Paul Pogba, Paul Pogba is happiest when he’s playing on a regular basis," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel FIVE .

"When he’s playing consistently, when he’s playing good football and when he’s winning. He’s a happy person.

"Manchester United right now must be a happy place for Paul Pogba to be. So, for him to go somewhere else, if they win the league I think it will be very difficult for him to walk out.

"I think a new contract will probably be on the table and for him to walk away from that, at the start of something he was very committed to when he walked through the door, he wanted to come here and win things and get Man Utd back on track to winning.

"I think he’s the type of person who’d want to continue that and create a legacy at this football club. At this moment in time, if Pogba leaves at the end of this season – even if they win the league he hasn’t created a legacy that he would have wanted to walking through that door."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Sheffield United in their latest Premier League assignment on Thursday.

