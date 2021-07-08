Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils dealt blow in Leon Goretzka pursuit

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern's new CEO, recently gave an update on the futures of Goretzka and Kinglsey Coman, indicating that the club was confident both players would stay put.

The midfielder has yet to sign a new contract, though, and United might still have fancied their chances of agreeing a deal.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Goretzka would prefer to stay at the Allianz Arena than move to Manchester.

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern's new manager, is a big fan of the 26-year-old and wants to keep him around.

"Leon is an important player for us. I would be happy to work with him for many years," he said.

"I think very highly of him. He is one of the most dangerous midfielders in the world. Everyone likes to have him in their team."

And Goretzka reportedly has no desire to seek pastures new, even if he could get a pay rise at United.

The news will come as a disappointment to the Red Devils, although Goretzka was said to be a potential replacement for Paul Pogba rather than a leading transfer target.

United will still hope to keep hold of the Frenchman, whose contract at the club runs until 2022.

Pogba has yet to agree a new deal, though, and United could consider cashing in on him if he continues to delay.

Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with the midfielder in the past, and recent reports suggest the Serie A side are ready to renew their interest.

United are in the midst of an important summer, as Solskjaer plots a Premier League title challenge next term.

Jadon Sancho is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford, with the transfer expected to go through after the European Championship.

