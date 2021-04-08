Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils receive boost as Liverpool pull out of Ibrahima Konate race

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

Recent stories suggested United were set to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signature of the defender this summer.

But according to German publication Bild , the Reds are not in the running to sign the Frenchman.

Leipzig supposedly contacted Liverpool to discuss their supposed interest in Konate, and the Premier League side informed them that they will not be making a move for the 21-year-old.

Konate could still leave the Red Bull Arena at the end of the campaign, with the centre-half’s contract containing a £34m release clause.

The news that Liverpool are no longer in the race to sign the youngster will go down well at Old Trafford.

United are planning to add a centre-back to their squad in the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Doubts persist over Victor Lindelof’s suitability for that role, while Eric Bailly could leave the club this summer after an injury-hit five years in Manchester.

Konate is among the players United are said to be keeping tabs on, with Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos having also been linked with the club.

The Red Devils are likely to face competition for Konate’s signature, with Chelsea also keen on the France Under-21 international.

Both clubs were tracking Dayot Upamecano, Konate’s partner in the heart of the Leipzig defence, before he agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich this summer.

United return to action when they face Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s side will then face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday as they attempt to tighten their grip on second place.

United are 14 points adrift of Manchester City in top spot, but hold a four-point lead over third-placed Leicester.

