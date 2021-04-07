Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils ready to battle Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate

Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

Both Premier League clubs were linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano, Konate’s team-mate at Leipzig, earlier this year.

In the end Upamecano agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and United and Liverpool are now weighing up moves for his defensive partner.

Konate is valued at around £34m and is considered a realistic target by both sides.

According to Eurosport , Liverpool have been pursuing the Frenchman for some time, and United are now looking at him as they ramp up their search for a new centre-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it a priority to bolster his defensive ranks when the transfer market reopens for business in the summer.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, and United are also keeping tabs on Raphael Varane.

Konate is also under serious consideration by the Red Devils, who are prepared to bring in a new centre-half if Eric Bailly leaves the club this summer.

United are thought to be on the lookout for a new long-term partner for Harry Maguire, with doubts over Victor Lindelof persisting.

Bailly, meanwhile, is said to be frustrated by a lack of game time this season, with the Ivory Coast international having just over a year left on his contract.

Liverpool are also eyeing Konate, with Klopp keen to see the board back him in the transfer market as he searches for a new centre-back.

The Reds have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign, while Joel Matip has also missed a large chunk of the season.

Ozan Kabak has impressed since moving to Anfield on loan from Schalke in January, and Klopp may ultimately have to decide between the Turkey international and Konate.

