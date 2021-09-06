Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils still interested in Declan Rice

Manchester United continue to hold an interest in signing Declan Rice from West Ham, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time but remained with the Hammers this summer as United made big additions in other departments.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return followed the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still need a defensive midfield upgrade.

Rice would fit the bill ideally – and, according to ESPN, United are still keen on the 22-year-old and are set to target a midfielder and striker next summer.

As we know full well, though, an awful lot can change over the course of a season in this game, and with Rice seemingly set to go from strength to strength in 2021/22, you’d be amazed if United are the only potential suitors in nine months’ time.

There have previously been rumours of interest from Chelsea – whose youth set-up Rice spent seven years in, playing alongside best friend Mason Mount.

West Ham have previously valued their vice-captain at more than £80 million, and it’s hard to see them budging on that asking price.

Rice played a key role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, having been equally pivotal for David Moyes' Hammers as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

He’ll get his first proper taste of European football this season as West Ham embark upon their Europa League campaign.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

QUIZ! Can you name every team in this season's Europa League?