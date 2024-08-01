Manchester United report: £60m transfer to benefit Red Devils in pursuit of key target

Manchester United have just been handed a major boost in their pursuit of one priority target this transfer window, following another signing that has happened elsewehere.

So far this summer, Manchester United have made plenty of changes to Erik ten Hag's coaching staff, while Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have both been signed, too.

Their transfer dealings certainly aren't stopping anytime soon, either, as they look to benefit off of a major signing that's been concluded on the continent.

According to The Athletic, PSG have agreed a £60m deal with Benfica for midfielder Joao Neves, with Renato Sanches rejoining the Portuguese side on loan.

While Manchester United were often linked with Neves, that transfer could actually stand to benefit them in their pursuit for Manuel Ugarte, who currently plies his trade with the Ligue 1 champions.

Ugarte, a defensive midfielder who could fall down the pecking order at PSG following Neves' arrival, has been on the radar of Manchester United all summer, with L'Equipe now reporting that PSG are willing to accept a paid loan for the Uruguayan midfielder along with an option-to-buy clause, too.

Ugarte of PSG (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Ugarte signed for PSG last summer for £50m, with his contract running until 2028. The 23-year-old played 37 times in total for the French side last term, though not in the starting XI as often as he would've liked.

Manchester United believe he's the ideal signing to get their midfield ticking in the new season, especially following the decline of Casemiro's form in recent months.

In FourFourTwo's view, the ability to loan Ugarte is certainly an incentive for Manchester United, especially if the fee is cheap enough and the option-to-buy clause also isn't too extravagant. The deal looks a lot more likely as a result of Neves joining PSG, too, so expect this transfer to move along quickly.

Neves is set to join PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

