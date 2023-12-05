Manchester United set to DOUBLE his wages, thanks to contract clause – making it almost impossible to sell him: report

One Manchester United player is set for a 100 per cent increase on his wages – thanks to a curious contract quirk.

The Red Devils lost again at the weekend to Newcastle United, with plenty of Erik ten Hag's side coming under fire for their lacklustre performances. Gary Neville said in the aftermath that he was "tired" of his own club, while Sky Sports colleagues Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher criticised Marcus Rashford.

With plenty of Manchester United stars accused of not caring about the club, one particular clause is set to inflate the wage budget once more.

Marcus Rashford came under heavy criticism following defeat in the north east (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Daily Star says that United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo is set for a huge pay rise following his emergence in Erik ten Hag's side.

Mainoo is currently said to be on £10,000 a week, though that's set to be doubled as the club look to reward him for recent performances. The teenager was outstanding against the likes of Everton and has presented himself as a serious option in United's midfield.

Manchester City hold an interest in Mainoo but this new pay rise should be enough to keep him at Old Trafford for the near future, as a reward for consistent football.

It is unlikely that any club able to offer the 18-year-old more money would grant him more minutes – and with Mainoo tied down to a long-term deal, it seems as if his future is set for the time being.

Kobbie Mainoo has been rewarded for good form at Old Trafford (Image credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

There may also be a tussle at international level, however: Mainoo is eligible to represent Ghana but will be wanted by the England national setup, too.

Mainoo is still valued at under £1 million by Transfermarkt.

