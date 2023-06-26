Manchester United turn attention to USA international after failed Mason Mount bid leaves ten Hag frustrated

Manchester United have turned their attention to signing USA international and FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, having failing to make progress with negotiations for Mason Mount.

The Red Devils have had three bids for Mount rejected this transfer window, the latest of which amounted to £55 million. Chelsea, though, are seeking a £65m package for the 24-year-old.

Mount's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer, meaning Chelsea are willing to sell the Englishman this transfer window in order to obtain a fee for him. Their valuation is currently believed to be too high for United, though, considering he will be available for free in 12 months time.

United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player and the bid has remained on the table, but the club's hierarchy have started looking elsewhere in Europe to fulfil the position they once hoped Mount would be able to.

According to ESPN, Taylor Booth is the alternative option Manchester United are currently keeping an eye on. The 22-year-old played 25 times in the Eredivisie for Utrecht last season after joining from Bayern Munich, and made his USA debut in a March CONCACAF Nations League match against Grenada.

Booth has plenty of energy and is a box-to-box midfielder capable of both defending and attacking. While he managed just two goals in the Dutch top flight last term, his November Eredivisie Player of the Month highlights the impact he had in his debut season with Utrecht.

As well as Booth, Manchester United are also reportedly keeping an eye on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, with Erik ten Hag keen to raid his former club once again for more players. Plenty of other Premier League clubs are also after the Ghanaian, though, and Ten Hag's budget is limited this transfer window due to financial fair play regulations.

Manchester United also have their eye on another playing currently plying his trade in the Netherlands in Xavi Simons, but face competition from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in acquiring the wonderkid.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils look to have solved their goalkeeping problems by edging ahead of Chelsea in the race for Andre Onana, but are yet to agree a deal with Inter Milan.