Manchester United set to sign €60m Inter Milan star ahead of Chelsea: report

Manchester United have won the race for an Inter Milan star, beating Chelsea to a signature early in this transfer window.

That's according to multiple reports in Italy, which claim that the Red Devils will confirm this signing imminently. Erik ten Hag has reportedly wanted to move fast during this window – though the uncertainty involving Manchester United's ownership is complicating matters.

Ten Hag would like to bring in a top-class striker during this transfer window, while moves to sign Mason Mount are progressing, as per Fabrizio Romano. United are looking to fix the goalkeeper position, too – and appear to have made the breakthrough.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has a fight on his hands for his position next season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport have all claimed that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana will join the 20-time English champions.

The fee is claimed to be in the region of €60 million, making the Cameroonian the third most expensive custodian of all time, behind Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Onana will reunite with Ten Hag from his Ajax days. The 27-year-old was the first-choice keeper at the Johan Cruyff Arena and has the ball-playing ability that Ten Hag has lacked in David De Gea. De Gea now looks likely to remain as the No.2 keeper at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look to be selling Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia, with Kepa remaining at Stamford Bridge to fight for the No.1 spot.

Erik ten Hag has led a revolution of former Ajax players at Manchester United (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Following Christian Eriksen, Antony and Lisandro Martinez, Onana will become the fourth former Ajax player that Ten Hag has signed in the past 12 months. Tyrell Malacia and target Mason Mount have both played in the Eredivisie, too.

Onana is valued to be worth €35m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.

United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.