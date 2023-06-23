Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all competing for Dutch wonderkid, Xavi Simons: report

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all set to compete for Dutch superstar Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic couple of years, settling at PSV and appearing regularly for his national side, too. Now, however, it seems as though the next move could be imminent with Paris Saint-Germain in charge of a buyback clause of just €6 million, having sold him to the Eredivisie.

But with the player himself in control of his destiny, he may favour a move to the Premier League, should it present itself.

Netherlands midfelder Xavi Simons is courting attention from abroad (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says that a final decision is imminent with a flurry of clubs interested in his services, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Arsenal have closed a deal for Kai Havertz this week as an option in their frontline and potentially a left-sided No.8. With an array of options in the attacking midfield positions behind Gabriel Jesus, Simons might be less of a priority – but might be too good an opportunity to pass up.

United, similarly, are chasing Mason Mount: Simons might be a more affordable option, with Erik ten Hag having signed a number of Dutch and Eredivisie players so far in his short tenure at Old Trafford. Simons could play on either wing or in midfield, too, giving the Red Devils a versatility that Ten Hag has enjoyed from his squad.

Tottenham might actually be the best option from a squad-building perspective, with Simons an attacking midfield option to offer creativity behind the forwards. With Spurs likely to have reduced spending power in comparison to Arsenal and United, however, a move for an unproven Dutch youngster that could top £30m might not seem feasible for Ange Postecoglou.

Ange Postecoglou could be in for Xavi Simons (Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

PSG's buyback clause becomes live in July – so Premier League sides will have to act fast to secure the midfielder first.

Simons is valued at around €40m by Transfermarkt.

