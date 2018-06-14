Manchester United's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
Manchester United will look to make a flying start to the new Premier League season, Tottenham their toughest test in the opening months.
Jose Mourinho will hope Manchester United can make a strong start to the new season following the release of the 2018-19 Premier League fixtures.
Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford will provide an early test of United's title credentials on August 25 after they finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the last campaign.
Mourinho will go back to Stamford Bridge to face former club Chelsea on October 20, with the first Manchester derby coming just under a month later at the Etihad Stadium. December sees clashes with Arsenal and Liverpool before they start 2019 at St James' Park against Newcastle United.
A trip to Tottenham's new stadium is also scheduled for January, but United's most difficult run starts on February 23, as they will meet Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the space of a five-game stretch.
The schedule softens thereafter, but the visit of Chelsea at the end of April could potentially prove pivotal to United before they finish against Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12.
Manchester United'S fixtures in full:
Manchester United v Leicester City: 11/08/2018
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United: 18/08/2018
Manchester United v Tottenham: 25/08/2018
Burnley v Manchester United: 01/09/2018
Watford v Manchester United: 15/09/2018
Manchester United v Wolves: 22/09/2018
West Ham v Manchester United: 29/09/2018
Manchester United v Newcastle United: 06/10/2018
Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018
Manchester United v Everton: 27/10/2018
Bournemouth v Manchester United: 03/11/2018
Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: 24/11/2018
Southampton v Manchester United: 01/12/2018
Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018
Manchester United v Fulham: 08/12/2018
Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018
Cardiff City v Manchester United: 22/12/2018
Manchester United v Huddersfield Town: 26/12/2018
Manchester United v Bournemouth: 29/12/2018
Newcastle United v Manchester United: 01/01/2019
Tottenham v Manchester United: 12/01/2019
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 19/01/2019
Manchester United v Burnley: 29/01/2019
Leicester City v Manchester United: 02/02/2019
Fulham v Manchester United: 09/02/2019
Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019
Crystal Palace v Manchester United: 26/02/2019
Manchester United v Southampton: 02/03/2019
Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019
Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019
Manchester United v Watford: 30/03/2019
Wolves v Manchester United: 06/04/2019
Manchester United v West Ham: 13/04/2019
Everton v Manchester United: 20/04/2019
Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United: 04/05/2019
Manchester United v Cardiff City: 12/05/2019
