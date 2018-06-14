Manchester United's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Jose Mourinho will hope Manchester United can make a strong start to the new season following the release of the 2018-19 Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford will provide an early test of United's title credentials on August 25 after they finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the last campaign.

Mourinho will go back to Stamford Bridge to face former club Chelsea on October 20, with the first Manchester derby coming just under a month later at the Etihad Stadium. December sees clashes with Arsenal and Liverpool before they start 2019 at St James' Park against Newcastle United.

A trip to Tottenham's new stadium is also scheduled for January, but United's most difficult run starts on February 23, as they will meet Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the space of a five-game stretch.

The schedule softens thereafter, but the visit of Chelsea at the end of April could potentially prove pivotal to United before they finish against Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12.

Manchester United'S fixtures in full:

Manchester United v Leicester City: 11/08/2018

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United: 18/08/2018

Manchester United v Tottenham: 25/08/2018

Burnley v Manchester United: 01/09/2018

Watford v Manchester United: 15/09/2018

Manchester United v Wolves: 22/09/2018

West Ham v Manchester United: 29/09/2018

Manchester United v Newcastle United: 06/10/2018

Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018

Manchester United v Everton: 27/10/2018

Bournemouth v Manchester United: 03/11/2018

Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: 24/11/2018

Southampton v Manchester United: 01/12/2018

Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018

Manchester United v Fulham: 08/12/2018

Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018

Cardiff City v Manchester United: 22/12/2018

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town: 26/12/2018

Manchester United v Bournemouth: 29/12/2018

Newcastle United v Manchester United: 01/01/2019

Tottenham v Manchester United: 12/01/2019

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 19/01/2019

Manchester United v Burnley: 29/01/2019

Leicester City v Manchester United: 02/02/2019

Fulham v Manchester United: 09/02/2019

Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: 26/02/2019

Manchester United v Southampton: 02/03/2019

Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019

Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019

Manchester United v Watford: 30/03/2019

Wolves v Manchester United: 06/04/2019

Manchester United v West Ham: 13/04/2019

Everton v Manchester United: 20/04/2019

Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United: 04/05/2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City: 12/05/2019