Mane ready for Liverpool's trip to Roma

Sadio Mane will be fit for Liverpool's Champions League semi-final trip to Roma, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Mane failed to come through a late fitness test for Saturday's Premier League match against Stoke City and sat out a drab 0-0 draw with the struggling Potters at Anfield.

But Klopp was quick to banish fears over the Senegal forward's participation as Liverpool prepare their bid to drive home a 5-2 first-leg advantage in the Italian capital.

"Sadio did not play but he will be fine for Wednesday," the Reds boss told a post-match news conference.

Mane's scored his 18th goal of the season – eight of which have come in the Champions League – in midweek, but Klopp has worries elsewhere.

4 - Sadio Mane is the fourth Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, after Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and Philippe Coutinho. Collection. 14 February 2018

Jordan Henderson completed 90 minutes against Stoke after taking a knock to the ankle and Trent Alexander-Arnold played through the pain of a dead leg before making way during the second half.

Klopp's outlook on the duo was broadly positive but Joe Gomez, who sustained similar problems to both Alexander-Arnold and Henderson might be struggling.

"I met the doc and we will see what happens in the next two or three days," Klopp said.

"It's how it always is after a game, [we have] knocks here and there. Hendo obviously twisted his ankle but could carry on, so that's a good rather than a bad sign.

"But until Wednesday is not the longest break in the world, so we will see. Joe got an early knock as well and twisted his ankle a little bit, so we will have to see about that."

Stoke's predicament remains dire and even wins over Crystal Palace and Swansea City in their final two games still might not be enough to save them from relegation.

Nevertheless, manager Paul Lambert was pleased with what he saw on Merseyside.

"I don't know what's going to happen elsewhere but we came here and had a fantastic game against a team with one foot in the Champions League final," he said.

"They are scoring for fun and have one of the best players in Europe [Mohamed Salah].

"And we might have sneaked it. The performance of the team was outstanding."