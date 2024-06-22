Mason Greenwood: La Liga side confirm interest in Manchester United forward, with 'good news' expected

Mason Greenwood is attracting plenty of interest this summer, with the Manchester United forward's future a huge talking point as the summer transfer window lingers on.

The Manchester United man spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe, netting 10 goals, and the Spanish outfit have made it clear they would like to keep hold of the 22-year-old heading into next season.

However, with the Red Devils still keeping tight-lipped regarding his future, interest has also flooded in from other clubs across Europe, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Napoli, Juventus and Lazio.

WATCH | Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Getafe president Angel Torres has now name-checked Greenwood when discussing his club's plans for the 2024/25 season, insisting he has every intention of trying to keep hold of the Manchester United forward for a little longer.

"We have 15 in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year," Torres said at a kit launch. "As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say. It looks like he will continue for another year. Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious."

Sources at ESPN recently indicated that Greenwood is liked by a whole host of Italian clubs, with United keen to resolve his future once again this summer. The Red Devils were forced into a U-turn in 2023 after initially announcing plans to reintegrate him into Erik ten Hag's first-team plans.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Manchester United, hinted in February that Greenwood could resume his career, but has since refused to comment on his plans for the forward.

"It's a new decision to make for us. He's a Man United player," said the INEOS chief. "We need to look at facts, judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are. Then we come out of that with a decision."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford England snub

Manchester United accelerating defender chase despite Branthwaite agreement: report

Chelsea beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace and England star, with personal terms agreed: report