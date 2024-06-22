Mason Greenwood: La Liga side confirm interest in Manchester United forward, with 'good news' expected

By
published

Mason Greenwood is attracting interest from all over Europe with his future at Manchester United still unknown

Mason Greenwood in training with Getafe.
Mason Greenwood in training with Getafe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mason Greenwood is attracting plenty of interest this summer, with the Manchester United forward's future a huge talking point as the summer transfer window lingers on.

The Manchester United man spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe, netting 10 goals, and the Spanish outfit have made it clear they would like to keep hold of the 22-year-old heading into next season.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.