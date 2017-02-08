Memphis Depay opens Lyon account
Memphis Depay showed what he is made of as he helped Lyon to a 4-0 victory over Nancy by winning a penalty and scoring his first goal.
The Netherlands international started the match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on the bench, but came on five minutes before the half-time whistle to replace the injured Mathieu Valbuena.
Depay did not need long to make an impact as he won a penalty in the 54th minute, which Alexandre Lacazette coolly slotted home from the spot to make it 3-0 after Valbuena and Nabil Fekir had previously found the net.
He then scored the first goal of his Lyon career five minutes later when he beat goalkeeper Sergei Chernik with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box after being set up by Maxime Gonalons.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL !!!Passe de et premier but de sous le maillot lyonnais (58e) !! 4-0 !! February 8, 2017
The 22-year-old's impressive substitute cameo came at just the right moment, with Depay heavily criticised after an underwhelming performance in the derby loss against Saint-Etienne at the weekend.
Depay has now scored once in four Ligue 1 appearances since his January move from Manchester United.
