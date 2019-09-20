Michael Appleton appointed Lincoln manager

Lincoln have announced the appointment of Michael Appleton as their new first team manager.

The 43-year-old has signed a four-year contract to replace Danny Cowley, who left the League One team to join Huddersfield last week.

Lincoln said on their Twitter account: “The Imps are delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Appleton as Lincoln City’s new first team manager.”

Chairman Clive Nates added: “Michael has all the qualities we have been searching for to continue our progress as a club.”

Appleton has previous managerial experience with Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn and Oxford.

Lincoln achieved two promotions in three seasons under Cowley and are currently ninth in League One, although they have picked up just one point from their last three games ahead of Saturday’s visit of Oxford.

Appleton, a midfielder who was on the books of Manchester United but did not play a competitive game for them, featured in more than 100 games for Preston before joining West Brom in 2001.

He also had a caretaker manager role at The Hawthorns in 2011 and was involved with the club last season, taking the role of first team coach when James Shan was in caretaker charge.