‘Dropping Mbappe isn’t an option… Bellingham might have to give way a bit and play in a role that he hasn’t been used to since he joined Real Madrid’ Michael Owen and Guillem Balague attempt to solve the Galacticos puzzle

Former Real Madrid and England striker Owen believes Jude Bellingham's role will be different this season

Real Madrid&#039;s attacking superstars
Real Madrid's attacking superstars celebrate their Club World Cup win in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid's attacking options this season are frankly ridiculous, with Los Blancos having added Kylian Mbappe and Enrick to their squad over the summer. The forwards have joined an already dangerous roster of goal scorers, including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. 

The burning question now is how – or even if – all of Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham, Endrick and Rodrygo can play together. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti found success last season playing a 4-4-2 diamond, sometimes switching to 4-3-3. But there simply isn’t room for every member of that quintet in his frontline. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that the mistakes of history must be learned.

Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.