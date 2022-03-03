Michael Owen, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Derek Johnstone become newest faces on the Football Pools panel

Michael Owen has swapped ‘Pool for Pools as he joins an illustrious list of players to try and predict football results every week.

Owen, along with former Rangers and Scotland goalscorer Derek Johnstone and ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, have joined the Football Pools panel as the game approaches its centenary year.

The three new faces will sit on the panel alongside Liverpool’s record appearance maker Ian Callaghan and between them use their knowledge and wealth of experience in the game to try and predict the results of postponed matches and the all-important score draws and wins which could help make Pools fortunes.

Owen, broke onto the scene in the late 90s and played - and scored - for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United and of course England, said he was delighted to become part of an institution which means so much to fans.

He said: “Football Pools has been a tradition for generations of families and mine is no different. My dad used to do the Pools and he would even let me get involved in picking some of the games.

“Now I can no longer affect results as a player, I'm delighted to have been asked to sit on the panel to hopefully put my knowledge of the game to use to help others.”

Owen believes his second career in the game post-retirement has given him a different perspective to bring to the Pools Panel.

The Football Pools panel of Derek Johnstone, Michael Owen, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Ian Callaghan at the National Football Museum (Image credit: Football Pools)

“As a pundit I watch and cover more football nowadays so I am more aware. As a player, you only really look ahead to the next game and your role.

“I will probably have to do a bit more homework on teams outside of the Premier League for form and trends, but when I do have a strong opinion about something I’ll definitely be happy to speak up!

“The Football Pools has had some footballing greats who’ve sat on the Pools Panel over the years and this year is no different. I'm looking forward to working alongside the team and I'm most looking forward to helping create some winners.”

Meanwhile, Brown-Finnis becomes the first female to sit on the panel in its 60 year history, something she is very proud of.

One of the most respected names in the women’s game, Brown-Finnis - who played for both Liverpool and Everton - won more than 80 caps for England, representing her country at World Cups and Euros. She was also chosen for the Great Britain squad which competed at the London 2012 Olympics.

Burnley-born Brown-Finnis is now keen to tackle her next football challenge as the first woman ever on the Pools Panel.

Rachel Brown-Finnis is the first female to sit on the Football Pools panel (Image credit: Football Pools)

“The Football Pools has been around forever, so to now be part of something that’s stood the test of time feels like a real honour, and there are some unbelievable people on the list,” she said.

“Women footballers have historically been under appreciated; being banned for half a century among many other imbalances over the years. Nowadays it’s more commonplace to see women ex-footballers in all aspects of football coverage and the Football Pools has reflected this.

“Football is football. It’s only tough for women to have their opinions listened to if the listener has a closed mind as to who can and can’t provide valid expertise.”

John Stevens, Managing Director of the Football Pools, said the new Pools Panel and Brown-Finnis’ appointment was a major landmark.

He said: “The Pools Panel launched in 1963, before the Women’s FA even existed. So much has changed in the decades since then and now we have much greater equality and representation of women in the game.

“We felt it was right that the Pools Panel acknowledged that and, as we are in our 60th year, this seemed like the perfect time. Rachel has been so influential throughout her career and we are very proud to have her bringing that expertise to us and to the many thousands of Football Pools players who depend on it.”

