Middlesbrough sign free agent Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic – Sky Bet League One – Hillsborough Stadium
(Image credit: Richard Sellers)

Middlesbrough have signed Australia international Massimo Luongo on a deal until January.

The 29-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Luongo started his career at Tottenham and has Championship experience with QPR.

