Midfielder Mutch swaps QPR for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of QPR winger Jordon Mutch for an undisclosed fee.
Mutch only moved to Loftus Road from Cardiff City in the close-season, but has started just three Premier League games for Harry Redknapp's side this term.
Subsequently, he has opted to join Palace on a four-and-a-half-year deal and becomes manager Alan Pardew's second signing of the transfer window after Yaya Sanogo joined on loan from Arsenal.
