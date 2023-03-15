PSG target Mohamed Salah could follow Roberto Firmino to Liverpool exit: report

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool could reportedly part ways at the end of the season, with PSG a potential next destination for the Egyptian.

Salah signed a new contract at Anfield last summer that ties him to the club until June 2025.

However, the famous front three he has excelled in has broken up, with Sadio Mane departing for Bayern Munich last summer and Roberto Firmino set to leave at the end of the season. (opens in new tab)

Liverpool have struggled this season – and travel to the Bernabeu this week for a crunch clash in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes (opens in new tab), Salah will follow them to the exit door at the end of a difficult season for the Reds.

Liverpool would consider offers for the 30-year-old, but value their star man at €80 million.

PSG are said to be interested ahead of what could be a big summer of change in Paris following another failed Champions League campaign, with Neymar potentially leaving.

Salah’s experience in Europe with the Reds – winning one Champions League title and finishing as a runner-up on another two occasions – make him a desirable asset for a team desperate for continental success.

Salah could replace Neymar in Paris (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Egypt international has been a lynchpin of Liverpool’s success since arriving from Roma in 2017, winning Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles as well as clinching the Golden Boot three times.

Earlier this month, during a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, he surpassed Robbie Fowler to become the illustrious Merseyside club’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League. (opens in new tab)

Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

But it has been a disappointing campaign; the Reds are sixth in the Premier League standings and stand on the brink of a Champions League last-16 exit after a 5-2 first leg defeat at home to Real Madrid.

