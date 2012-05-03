Neuer: Bayern win would boost Euro hopes

"I was angry in 2010 when [Bayern] lost the Madrid final to Inter Milan," said German international Neuer who was then with Schalke 04.

"The atmosphere in the national team was not good at the beginning of the 2010 World Cup but if you have eight players who join the team after winning the Champions League then that gives every team member a push."

Neuer is among eight Bayern players due to join up with Germany's Euro 2012 squad after the Champions League final at their own Allianz Arena in Munich on May 19.

Germany, without a major trophy since 1996, reached the Euro 2008 final only to lose to Spain who also beat them in the semi-finals on the way to landing the 2010 World Cup.

Spain are favourites to win the European Championships again in the tournament in Ukraine and Poland that starts in June.

"They will do everything to win the title. They are the favourites again," Neuer told a small group of reporters at Bayern's training centre in a leafy Munich suburb.

The Bayern keeper saved two penalties in the spot-kick victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last month.

Germany are in the same Euro 2012 group as Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark.