Newcastle star set to stay as clock ticks on release clause expiry: Report

By
published

Newcastle's prized asset looks set to stay at St. James' Park beyond the summer

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on December 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United look set to end the speculation regarding midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' future at the club in the next 24 hours due to the expiry of a looming release clause in the player's contract.

The Brazilian had been the centre of plenty of transfer interest this summer with reports suggesting both Arsenal and Manchester City had a keen interest in his signature, as well as other elite sides across the continent.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.