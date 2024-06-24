Newcastle star set to stay as clock ticks on release clause expiry: Report

Newcastle United look set to end the speculation regarding midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' future at the club in the next 24 hours due to the expiry of a looming release clause in the player's contract.

The Brazilian had been the centre of plenty of transfer interest this summer with reports suggesting both Arsenal and Manchester City had a keen interest in his signature, as well as other elite sides across the continent.

Guimaraes has been arguably the poster boy for Newcastle's revival under the new ownership regime with his consistent best-in-class performances for the Magpies over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Guimaraes is a key figure in the Newcastle dressing room (Image credit: Getty)

Newcastle set to keep their man

Speculation began to swell in recent months after it was revealed that the former Lyon man had a release clause in his contract believed to be worth around £100 million.

A sizeable sum no doubt, the release clause caused tension at St James' Park as it offered genuine value on a player estimated to be worth aound €85 million, according to Transfermarkt.

However, reports now claim that any release clause is set to expire at midnight on Monday, handing the power back to the Magpies' chiefs when determining the player's price tag should clubs wish to come calling.

Speaking on the final day of last season, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe played down rumours of a departure, telling reporters: “I don't think it's a wave goodbye.

"Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that's the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it's not, he is integral to what we're doing and is an inspirational player, we're desperate to keep him.”

The 26-year old will be hoping to take his fine form into the summer as he heads out to Copa America with Brazil looking to wrestle the title back from Argentina in the United States.

