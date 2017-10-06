Neymar slams 'inhuman' conditions in Bolivia

Neymar slammed conditions in Bolivia as "inhuman" after Brazil players needed oxygen following their 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw in La Paz on Thursday.

The result mattered little for Brazil, who had already secured their position as group winners, but it proved to be a frustrating day in the Bolivian capital.

Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe stole the show, producing a wonderful performance to keep Brazil at bay, denying Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Dani Alves.

Conditions in La Paz are notoriously difficult for most foreign players due to the altitude, with its estimated elevation of 3,650 metres above sea level making it the highest capital city in the world.

As a result of the altitude, many Brazil players had to take on oxygen after the match and Neymar was particularly vocal about such a situation.

He wrote on Instagram: "Inhuman to play in such conditions, field, altitude, ball… Everything [was] bad.

"But we were happy for the performance of the team even with these conditions."