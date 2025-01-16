'Nottingham Forest won't qualify for Champions League - Manchester City will come back': Ex-Premier League star makes strong prediction for final table

Nottingham Forest are still going strong in the Premier League this season after a blistering start under Nuno Espirito Santo, but one former top flight star doesn't expect them to keep up this pace for the remainder of the campaign.

William Gallas played over 300 Premier League games for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Frenchman doesn't think his former side Chelsea will challenge for the title. Poor form since Boxing Day has left the Blues 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

As for Nottingham Forest, Gallas believes that a drop-off will happen at some point, with Manchester City primed to replace them in the Champions League spots.

Nottingham Forest will tail off towards the end of the season, according to William Gallas

Forest have been flying this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think it will be very difficult for Chelsea to finish on the top of the Premier League," Gallas told Prime Casino. "They will be very close, but I don’t think they will win the title.

"Nottingham Forest, I didn't expect them to be there. I don't think Nottingham Forest will qualify for the Champions League because, even if they are very strong, they have a lot of character, they are really unique, but once they lose a few games, it will be difficult for them. At the moment, everything is very positive at Forest, but things can change in football very quickly.

Gallas has made his predictions for the final Premier League table (Image credit: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I still see Manchester City coming back. I think they will come back, so that's why Chelsea can be that fourth team to qualify for the Champions League. But it will be very close. Newcastle as well, they are nipping behind them, and they are in great form at the moment."

Nottingham Forest, who are third in the table and currently six points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League, who, by previous standards, are performing terribly this term. Should they pick up form in the second half of the season, as Gallas suggests, then there's certainly scope for them to at least make the top four.

That's not to completely rule out Aston Villa and Bournemouth, either, who are also outsiders in the mix for the Champions Leauge spots. Newcastle are fourth and three behind Forest, with Chelsea an extra point back.

But while Gallas doesn't expect Nottingham Forest to qualify for the Champions League, there's certainly more opportunity for them to do so this term. That's because it's likely there'll be five teams from the Premier League in the Champions League next term, with England currently performing the best in the UEFA country coefficient rankings, which earns an extra spot in Europe's premier competition.

Should they hold onto the top five, then they'll not only return to Europe for the first time since 1995/96, but they'd be competing in the Champions League (formerly European Cup) for the first time since failing to defend their crown in the 1980/81 season.