On This Day in 2011: Manchester City signed Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid

Sergio Aguero has earned a place in Manchester City folklore since the club broke their transfer record to sign the striker on this day in 2011.

City, then managed by Roberto Mancini, paid Atletico Madrid a hefty £35million for the Argentinian, a fee which surpassed the £32.5million spent on Robinho and would have undoubtedly been far greater in today’s market.

At the end of his debut season, Aguero fired the club to a first top-flight title since 1968 with a breathtaking stoppage-time strike against QPR which ranks among the most dramatic moments in Premier League history.

The 32-year-old has continued to pay back City’s significant investment with considerable interest to cement his place among the top-flight’s finest strikers.

He is the club’s record goalscorer with a remarkable 254 strikes in all competitions, while this season he eclipsed Arsenal great Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s highest-scoring foreign player (180) and moved ahead of Alan Shearer to claim the outright record for Premier League hat-tricks (12).

He has lifted four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

At international level, Aguero has scored 41 times in 97 appearances for his country and was on the losing side in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany in Brazil.