PAOK Salonika lead Greek play-off standings

Goals from Vierinha and Dimitris Salpigidis proved enough to take the three points for Ioakim Havos's side at the Panthessaliko stadium, with Juan Martin's strike proving merely a consolation for the hosts.

The victory moved PAOK to the summit of the four-team mini league with six points after two matches.

Panathinaikos, who were beaten 2-0 by PAOK in the first round of matches on Sunday, once again failed to sparkle as they were held to a 1-1 draw by AEK Athens.

The result leaves AEK in second spot on five points ahead of Panathinaikos with Olympiakos Volos remain at the foot of the table after failing to collect any points so far.

The next round of matches are scheduled for Sunday with AEK hosting PAOK and Panathinaikos travelling to Olympiakos Volos.

Olympiakos Piraeus sealed their 38th Greek title in March.