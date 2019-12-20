Paul Pogba's future is with Manchester United, insists agent Mino Raiola

The France international hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since September due to injury problems, and speculation over his future continues to circle.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer and those rumours will not go away.

But Raiola insists that Pogba is committed to United and has a strong attachment to the club, pointing to his decision to choose a return to Old Trafford when he joined them from Juventus in 2016.

“I think that Paul really went home,” the agent told the Telegraph.

“Paul could have gone elsewhere. But he really chose with his heart, to go home. Paul is a very, very nice person.

“For example, he's not able to be angry at Ole because Ole treated him so good when Ole was an older player and Paul was a younger player and the respect and the love that he received from Ole means he cannot get angry at Ole.

He added: “Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Manchester United.”

Raiola admitted that Real Madrid have courted his client in the past, but underlined that Pogba has never agitated for a sale.

“There was big interest from Real Madrid and Manchester [United] didn't let him go,” he said.

”We didn't make a fuss about it and he didn't make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player.

'You know other players can bring things to extreme but Paul doesn't like that. So you work differently.

"There was an interest from Real Madrid but they [United] didn't let him go, and I'm sorry because I think that Paul being French then [Zinedine] Zidane is an important factor in French football history.”

