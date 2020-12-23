Paul Pogba Manchester United future update from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba could still have a long-term future at Manchester United, despite repeated speculation of a transfer away, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of the Red Devils' League Cup quarter-final with Everton on Wednesday evening, Solskjaer said the French World Cup winner could be persuaded to stay at Old Trafford if the club showed it could match the 27-year-old's ambitions to win trophies.

"There's always a demand at Manchester United to win trophies and the more you win trophies, the more players are going to want to play for us and then there's a higher standard you've got to set yourself," Solskjaer said.

"It's a demand for the players, it's a challenge for the players that we want them to improve and get better and better. Paul has been here for a while and of course he wants to win more trophies.

"It's down to us to win trophies and then let's see who will be part of the team going forward."

The United boss also praised Pogba's attitude despite mounting speculation of a move away.

"He's got a very, very good attitude to the training and his football," Solskjaer added.

Pogba, who has been in and out of the United first team this season, had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after his agent Mino Raiola had told Italian paper Tuttosport the player was "unhappy at Manchester United" earlier in December.

"I can say it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United," Raiola had said. "Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can no longer express himself as he wants to or in the way that’s expected of him.

“He needs to change team, he needs a change of scene."

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid and Pogba's former club Juventus are said to be long-time admirers of the midfielder and are monitoring the situation with a view to making bids next summer.