Peruvian game postponed after player death
Sporting Cristal's Peruvian Primera Division clash with Real Garcilaso has been postponed after the death of one of their players.
Yair Clavijo, an 18-year-old defender, collapsed during a reserve game between the two sides on Sunday and subsequently died from a cerebral edema caused by an underlying heart condition.
The Premier Division clash was immediately suspended, with Cristal informing their hosts they would not be present because their players were too distraught to play.
The cancellation meant Garcilaso were awarded a walkover victory, with their 3-0 recorded win moving the league leaders four points clear of second place Cristal.
