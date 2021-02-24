Pitso: We’ll fight to reach the next round

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his side have four matches in the Caf Champions League group stages to make up for their defeat to Simba SC on matchday two.

The Red Eagles suffered their first defeat in the group stages following their 1-0 defeat to Tanzanian side Simba SC in their second Group A clash on Tuesday.

Ahly will now turn their focus to facing Congolese side AS Vita Club in their next group stage match, but Mosimane has urged his side to up their game in their four remaining matches in the group.

‘We still have four remaining games in the group stage, and we will fight to reach the next round,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.

‘We aimed to dominate the possession in today’s game, but we missed several chances in the first half, and in these games, we have to take all of our chances.

‘We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances. I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was the CAF’s decision, but what happened today did not happen in any place in the world.’