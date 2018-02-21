Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed the notion that Paul Pogba is having a poor season with Manchester United.

The midfielder's recent performances have come in for criticism, with Jose Mourinho substituting him in Premier League defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Pogba missed Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round win at Huddersfield Town due to illness, but was back in full training on Tuesday as United prepare to visit Sevilla in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

After rejoining United from Juventus for a fee close to £90million ahead of last season, Pogba's critics have argued he is not living up to his hefty price tag - a claim dismissed by his national team boss, who will hope to have a fully firing Pogba for the World Cup in Russia later this year.

"I have been watching what he is doing – he is not in difficulty," Deschamps told SFR Sport.

"He had a little injury and he was ill. For now, he is having a very, very good season with Manchester United."