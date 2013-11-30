Trending

Premier League agent payments hit new high

By

The Premier League has revealed its clubs spent a record combined total of almost £97million on agents fees from October 2012 to September 2013.

Chelsea were responsible for the biggest outlay, with significant activity following the return of manager Jose Mourinho taking their spend to a whopping £13,721,721.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool were the other major spenders, while Crystal Palace, who paid £869,531, are the only top-flight team to have spent less than £1m over the 12-month period.

The total spend of £96.67m represents a new high and an increase of almost £20m on last year's corresponding figure.

Southampton, the surprise package of the season to date, were among the lowest spenders, paying just £2,184,412 to agents.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester United posted relatively modest outgoings of £5,485,961 and £4,317,690 having made limited additions in the recent transfer window.

Total money spent on agents by Premier League clubs between October 1 2012 and September 30 2013:

Arsenal: £5,485,961

Aston Villa: £3,358,628

Cardiff City: £2,225,582

Chelsea: £13,721,721

Crystal Palace: £869,531

Everton: £3,225,159

Fulham: £3,790,115

Hull City: £1,825,718

Liverpool: £9,400,973

Manchester City: £11,179,817

Manchester United: £4,317,690

Newcastle United: £7,294,018

Norwich City: £2,308,987

Southampton: £2,184,412

Stoke City: £3,191,808

Sunderland: £4,640,227

Swansea City: £1,484,878

Tottenham: £9,787,676

West Brom: £2,211,054

West Ham: £4,169,134

TOTAL: £96,673,089