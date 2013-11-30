Premier League agent payments hit new high

Chelsea were responsible for the biggest outlay, with significant activity following the return of manager Jose Mourinho taking their spend to a whopping £13,721,721.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool were the other major spenders, while Crystal Palace, who paid £869,531, are the only top-flight team to have spent less than £1m over the 12-month period.

The total spend of £96.67m represents a new high and an increase of almost £20m on last year's corresponding figure.

Southampton, the surprise package of the season to date, were among the lowest spenders, paying just £2,184,412 to agents.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester United posted relatively modest outgoings of £5,485,961 and £4,317,690 having made limited additions in the recent transfer window.

Total money spent on agents by Premier League clubs between October 1 2012 and September 30 2013:

Arsenal: £5,485,961

Aston Villa: £3,358,628

Cardiff City: £2,225,582

Chelsea: £13,721,721

Crystal Palace: £869,531

Everton: £3,225,159

Fulham: £3,790,115

Hull City: £1,825,718

Liverpool: £9,400,973

Manchester City: £11,179,817

Manchester United: £4,317,690

Newcastle United: £7,294,018

Norwich City: £2,308,987

Southampton: £2,184,412

Stoke City: £3,191,808

Sunderland: £4,640,227

Swansea City: £1,484,878

Tottenham: £9,787,676

West Brom: £2,211,054

West Ham: £4,169,134

TOTAL: £96,673,089