Premier League clubs 'questioning the integrity' of title race following fixture changes for run-in: report

Premier League clubs have raised concerns over enforced schedule changes in the fixture list, which could have a massive impact on the state of the table come the end of the season.

While each side currently in the top six of the Premier League has 10 games each left to play, there are concerns over the "integrity" of the recent schedule changes.

According to The Mirror, changes to the Premier League schedule has "left people at various clubs questioning the 'integrity' of the fixture list and the role the rescheduling might play in deciding who wins the title and gets into the top four".

The Premier League title race is hotting up (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of sides are affected by the schedule changes, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa likely unhappy with how games now fall in the calendar.

In Liverpool's case, the Reds will have a Merseyside Derby against Everton on Wednesday 24 April before travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday 27 April in the 12.30pm lunchtime slot.

Jurgen Klopp has previously expressed his annoyance at consistently having to play early on Saturday following midweek fixtures, though those grievances are often due to European commitments. Regardless, the preparations for the game certainly won't be ideal for Liverpool, and could potentially harm their chances in the title race.

Tottenham will have 15 days rest before facing Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, Arsenal will head into their North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 28 April off the back of four games in just fourteen days, against Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Wolves and Chelsea. In that same period, Spurs will have played just once, against Newcastle United on April 13.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's because Tottenham's game against Manchester City on April 20 will be rescheduled due to the latter's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea falling that weekend, meaning Ange Postecoglou's side will have had 15 days of rest compared to Gunners' gruelling run of games.

So, not only could that have a huge bearing on the Premier League title race, but it could also impact how Tottenham's battle for fourth and the guaranteed Champions League spot against Aston Villa pans out.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have to contend with eight fixtures in April alone, though that's due to their progression in both the FA Cup and Champions League rather than down to any scheduling issues.

More Premier League stories

Fantasy Premier League announces exciting new format, with huge prizes available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals post-Manchester United job offers as he talks up ‘different challenge’.