Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face Liverpool on opening day, Mourinho starts at Bournemouth

Arsenal will face Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash on the opening day of the 2016-17 Premier League season, while Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are at AFC Bournemouth.

New Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge for a massive London derby to start the new season, while Everton are at home to last season's runners-up Tottenham in another standout fixture.

Leicester City open the defence of their title away to newly promoted Hull City, while Pep Guardiola's first league game in charge of Manchester City comes at home to Sunderland.

Burnley's return to the top-flight will see them take on Swansea City, while the other promoted outfit Middlesbrough are at home to Stoke City.

Southampton host Watford and Crystal Palace take on West Brom to round off the opening games on August 13.

There will not be long to wait for the first Manchester derby between Mourinho and Guardiola, which takes place on September 10 at Old Trafford – the fourth week of the season – with the Etihad Stadium meeting pencilled in for February 25.

Mourinho's first return to former club Chelsea comes at Stamford Bridge on October 22, with the return at Old Trafford on April 15.

Arsenal have been handed a tough start to the campaign, with their home game against the Reds followed up with an away match at champions Leicester on August 20.

A difficult start to the season for Arsene Wenger's men will also see them take on Chelsea in their sixth game of the season on September 24.

Arsenal host rivals Tottenham on November 5, with the reverse fixture coming late in the season on April 29.

The meetings between the Gunners and United, which will see Wenger and Mourinho renew their rivalry, are on November 19 at Old Trafford and on May 6 in a potentially decisive match at Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool have what looks like an even tougher start, with games against Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Chelsea all coming in the first five weeks of the season.

The Merseyside derbies against Everton take place on December 17 at Goodison Park and April 1 at Anfield.

The final dates for each round of fixtures will be confirmed once broadcasters have decided on which games will be televised.

Premier League opening day fixtures:

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Swansea City

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Tottenham

Hull City v Leicester City

Manchester City v Sunderland

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Southampton v Watford