The problem is real - Batshuayi targeted by racist abuse after Dortmund loss

Michy Batshuayi was again targeted by racist abuse following Borussia Dortmund's Europa League exit.

Peter Stoger's side were knocked out of the competition by Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, losing 2-1 on aggregate after a goalless draw in Austria.

Batshuayi posted on Instagram following the match, writing: "Disappointed to be out of [the] @europaleague but we know what to focus on now ... heads up @bvb09 lets [sic] do this."

And on Friday the striker, on loan at Dortmund from Premier League side Chelsea, shared examples of the comments he received on the post.

Some users sent banana and monkey emojis to Batshuayi, who complained he was targeted by racist abuse during a Europa League tie against Atalanta last month.

"The problem is real," Batshuayi wrote in a reply on Twitter. "I always enjoy having fun and making fun, even of me, but not with these people."

UEFA charged Atalanta with alleged racist behaviour after Batshuayi claimed "monkey noises" were aimed at him, though Antonio Percassi, president of the Bergamo club, denied hearing them.

The Belgium international tweeted after that game: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther."

The Serie A side were fined €40,000 in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a league game.

"Good luck with your « fans » M. Percassi," Batshuayi tweeted on Friday.