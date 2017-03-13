Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford has been named as a surprise starter for Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final away to Chelsea.

Widespread reports had suggested Rashford would miss the match at Stamford Bridge through illness and would not travel to London along with injured duo Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

The absences of those three players – in addition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's suspension – would have left United without a recognised striker.

But there was then intense speculation throughout Monday that those initial reports could be fake news, with claims Rashford had travelled down to London on his own.

And the England international will start after being assessed by United's medical team ahead of kick-off.

Here's how will line up this evening... March 13, 2017

Elsewhere in United's team, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian all play, with the visitors looking set to play three central defenders.

Chelsea, meanwhile, make two changes from their 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham seven days ago, with Nemanja Matic and Willian replacing Cesc Fabregas and Pedro.