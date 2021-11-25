Real Madrid: Gareth Bale agent blasts “disgusting” fans and suggests he will stay at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has received “disgusting” treatment from the Spanish club’s fans, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

The Wales star was confronted by supporters outside the training ground last week, with the Athletic reporting that he received homophobic abuse and had a pen thrown at his car.

It came after Bale suffered an injury during the November international break with Wales, extending an absence stretching back to August.

Barnett was asked if the 32-year-old has been treated unfairly.

“It’s irrelevant. I don’t care what they think. Why should I care?” he said (via Marca).

“I think they have been disgusting towards Gareth Bale.”

Bale’s hamstring problem will keep him out until mid-December. He’s made just three appearances for Real this season, in their opening three La Liga games.

“It's unfortunate, but he had to play for Wales as it was very important for the World Cup," Barnett added.

"It's an injury that could happen to anybody, but unfortunately it happened to him."

Bale is out of contract at the end of the season and although a renewal looks unlikely in the circumstances, Barnett wouldn’t be drawn on his client’s future.

“We have to wait and see,” he said.

"He lives here and his family are here. He loves Madrid."

Bale has had some spectacular moments since his 2013 move from Tottenham to Madrid, most memorably his outrageous overhead kick goal in 2018 Champions League final.

But things have soured in the last couple of years, since he held up a banner after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”.

Bale spent last season on loan at Spurs, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions, and his future in Spain looks far from certain barring a drastic turnaround in the coming months.

