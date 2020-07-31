Real Madrid release new home and away kits ahead of 2020/21 season

Real Madrid have released their home and away kits for the coming season and fans may be surprised with the colour choice.

The reigning La Liga champions will, of course, line up in dazzling white for home matches at the Santiago Bernabeu, but will sport a pastel salmon shade on the road during the 2020/21 season.

🚨 NEW JERSEY ALERT! 🚨🆕👕 Nothing less than success. Introducing our new 2020/21 @adidasfootball home jersey.

Both kits were scheduled for release in June but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in their release being delayed to the last day of July.

According to the official release, the shirts "represent more than a kit to Real Madrid fans. They embody the relentless drive for trophies and the club’s desire to continue to create history and achieve glory." So, there's that, in case you were wondering.

“Real Madrid is a unique team with a unique history," explains Marco Ommicioli, Football Designer at adidas. "We wanted to keep the design of this season’s jerseys bold yet simple to reflect the expectation that comes with the badge, and that is to win at all costs."

