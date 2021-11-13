Real Madrid transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti calls for Gareth Bale sale after giving up on Welshman

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to get rid of Gareth Bale in January, according to reports.

The Wales international made three appearances in La Liga in August but has not featured for los Blancos since then after suffering a hamstring injury in September.

Bale was a key part of the Madrid team that won the Champions League under Ancelotti in 2014.

But the Italian has not been impressed with the 2021 edition of the forward since he returned for a second spell in charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Bale is into the final year of his Madrid contract and had been expected to depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

But according to El Nacional, Ancelotti has now asked Madrid president Florentino Perez to find a buyer for Bale in Janaury.

Ancelotti was left bemused by the 32-year-old's decision to join up with Wales for the November internationals.

Bale has not trained with Madrid over the last few weeks but is expected to win his 100th cap for his country against Belarus on Saturday.

Ancelotti is said to be disappointed with Bale's treatment of the club which pays his wages.

As such, he is happy to let the Welshman go in the winter window - if Madrid can find a buyer.

That will be difficult. Bale will not be in any rush to depart as that would mean foregoing the final six months of a contract worth in excess of £500,000 per week.

And even if Madrid were willing to let him go without a transfer fee, his potential suitors might be put off by his latest injury problems.

There are also doubts over how long Bale will continue with his football career.

He made some cryptic comments about his future before and after Euro 2020, and there have been suggestions he could hang up his boots after the 2022 World Cup, should Wales qualify.

Rob Page's side will secure a place in the play-offs if they pick up four points from their remaining two qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

