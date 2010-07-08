Referee Rosetti steps down after error
MILAN - Italian Roberto Rosetti quit refereeing on Thursday but said his decision had nothing to do with allowing a clearly offside goal in the World Cup.
The 42-year-old, who took charge of the Euro 2008 final, has opted to retire and become the referee designator for Serie B less than two weeks after Carlos Tevez's goal was allowed to stand in Argentina's 3-1 win over Mexico in the last 16.
"The disappointment of the World Cup did not influence my decision," Rosetti, who was not kept on for the quarter-finals, said in a statement.
