Referee Rosetti steps down after error

The 42-year-old, who took charge of the Euro 2008 final, has opted to retire and become the referee designator for Serie B less than two weeks after Carlos Tevez's goal was allowed to stand in Argentina's 3-1 win over Mexico in the last 16.

"The disappointment of the World Cup did not influence my decision," Rosetti, who was not kept on for the quarter-finals, said in a statement.

