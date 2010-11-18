Rivaldo to play for Brazil second-tier team

"After resolving a lot of things outside the country I have decided to play in the 2011 Paulista for Mogi Mirim," the 38-year-old said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The 1999 FIFA Player of the Year, a former Mogi Mirim midfielder and now president of the club, has spent the last two seasons playing for Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan.

The Paulista is one of the most important of the state championships that open the Brazilian season every year. It was won by Santos this year.

Rivaldo has previously played for Brazilian clubs Santa Cruz, Corinthians, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro.

He also represented AC Milan, Barcelona, Deportivo Coruna, Olympiakos Piraeus and AEK Athens before he moved to Bunyodkor in 2008.