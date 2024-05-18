Roberto De Zerbi: Bayern Munich address rumours after Brighton announce Italian's exit

By
published

Roberto De Zerbi will leave Brighton this summer and Bayern Munich have addressed rumours he could replace Thomas Tuchel

Roberto De Zerbi looks on ahead of Brighton's Premier League game against Aston Villa in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have addressed rumours that Roberto De Zerbi could take over from Thomas Tuchel at the Bavarian giants this summer following the news that the Italian will leave Brighton at the end of this season.

Brighton announced earlier on Saturday that their Premier League game at home to Manchester United on Sunday will be De Zerbi's last in charge of the Seagulls.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.