Romelu Lukaku highlights the moment he knew his Manchester United career was over

Romelu Lukaku says he knew his Manchester United career was over when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved him to the wing.

The Belgium international moved to Inter in the summer, joining the Italian giants in a deal worth £74m.

Lukaku had a promising start at Old Trafford, scoring 27 goals in 51 appearances in his debut campaign at the club.

The former Everton man did not quite hit those heights last term, though, finding the net only 15 times in all competitions.

And Lukaku has revealed that he realised he had no future at United after he was redeployed on the flank early on in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

"Once I learned that Solskjaer planned to put me on the wing, then I knew my time at Manchester United was over,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

Lukaku also discussed his start to life at Inter, for whom he has scored 10 goals in 13 Serie A outings.

The Belgian was under pressure after replacing Mauro Icardi, who found the net 124 times in 219 appearances for Inter before joining PSG in the summer.

“I don't mind being the most expensive player in Inter's history, nor replacing Icardi, who gave a lot here in Milan.

“When I arrived, Mauro was very nice and kind to me. I wish him all the best at Paris-Saint Germain and hope he wins there. We are two different forwards.

“It would be nice to be Capocannoniere [Serie A’s top goalscorer], but I am not the type of player who says I want this or that individual title. I think of the team first. My biggest motivation is helping the team, and to help the team score goals.

“So far everything has been fine, but I want to do better by working to the maximum every day in training. Now I'm at 100% but I don't stop. I want to show Inter that they decided well in signing me.”

